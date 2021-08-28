Watch
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-76 in Brighton

Posted at 10:11 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 12:12:37-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 76 in Brighton Saturday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near the East 144th Avenue interchange, according to a Brighton police tweet sent around 9 a.m.

Police said two women and two men were in the vehicle when it crashed. A woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. A man died on the way to the hospital.

The two other occupants, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A photo from the scene shows the vehicle resting upside down with debris scattered along the side of the highway.

The highway was closed in the area while police investigated.

