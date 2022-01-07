2 charged with second-degree murder in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County

DENVER – Two people have been charged with second-degree burglary, robbery and other counts in connection with the killing of an 85-year-old man in Adams County last week.

Joshua Miles, 29, and Kyli Ferguson, 28, each face counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault of an at-risk person, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft from an at-risk victim, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The victim in the alleged burglary and homicide was identified earlier this week as 85-year-old Richard Leroy Debus. His exact cause of death has not been released.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Miles and Ferguson were arrested outside a hotel in Thornton last Friday.

Debus was found dead inside his home in the 8800 block of Wagner Street on the morning of Dec. 29 and had multiple injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Items were also taken from his home, including his vehicle, which was found at an apartment complex in Northglenn the next day.

Investigators also said they recovered evidence linked to the alleged crimes inside an apartment tied to the suspects. The sheriff’s office said it believes Debus was randomly targeted in the incident.

Ferguson is do in court on Jan. 14 while Miles is next scheduled for a court appearance on March 25.