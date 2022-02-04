Watch
2 charged in December killing of young man during clothes sale in Thornton

Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 12:55:03-05

DENVER – Two young men have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man who was selling clothes, prosecutors said.

Jonathan Garcia, 19, and Matthew McMahon, 18, are accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Fernando Perez around 8:17 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Thornton near E 101st Avenue and Clayton Street.

According to 17th Judicial District prosecutors and Perez’s family members, he was selling clothes over social media, and the men accused of killing Perez had set up a clothing sale.

Garcia and McMahon each faces charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

Garcia is next due in court April 8, while McMahon’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 23.

