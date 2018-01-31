2 arrested in string of King Soopers robberies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two men were arrested in connection with a string of robberies at area King Soopers.

Lakewood Police arrested Valentin Arrastia, 36, and Kelen Hobbs, 35, in Thornton Monday evening.

Police accuse the two of robbing nine King Soopers locations, primarily in Lakewood, in the past six months.

Authorities say the men would approach the service desk and wait for the cashier to be alone. Once they contacted the cashier, police say the suspects would pass the cashier a bag with a note demanding money.

The suspects did not display any weapons, police say.

Initially thought to be the work of a single robber, the crimes were featured in several Crime Stoppers segments and bulletins. During the investigation, police say detectives began to suspect a second man as a participant and accessory in the numerous robberies.

Two weeks before Monday’s arrest, a Lakewood patrol officer made a routine traffic stop of the two, which police say later proved to be critical in developing the two as suspects in the string of robberies.



Both men were booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of eleven counts of aggravated robbery. They will eventually be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

