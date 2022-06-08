2 arrested in investigation into LoDo shots fired incident involving off-duty officer

DENVER — Two people have been taken into custody for the investigation into shots fired into a crowd in LoDo early Saturday morning.

On June 4 around 1:15 a.m., someone inside of a black sedan driving in the 1300 block of 15th Street pointed a gun outside of the sedan and fired multiple rounds, according to the Denver Police Department. There were numerous people in the area and on the sidewalk at the time.

A uniformed Denver police officer, who was at a nearby night club in an off-duty capacity, saw the incident occurring and discharged his duty firearm at the sedan.

No one was hurt during the incident.

There was also a marked DPD vehicle stationary at 15th and Larimer streets, and the officers attempted to pursue the sedan, but the driver sped off.

With the help of the Westminster Police Department, DPD arrested Alfredo Dozal and Tony Sanchez, both 21 years old, on Tuesday. They’re being held for investigation of five counts of attempted murder related to the incident.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make a final determination of charges.

A multi-agency team — including the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Colorado State Patrol and the Denver Police Department’s Homicide Unit — is conducting the investigation, which is being monitored by the Office of the Independent Monitor.

Details on the officer who fired at the sedan while off-duty were not provided.