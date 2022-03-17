2 arrested in connection with shooting death of girl in Denver

DENVER – Police arrested two women in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl on Welton Street earlier this month.

Shardae Rideaux, 19, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder, while Gabrielle James, 23, was arrested for investigation of accessory to crime, according to Denver police.

Za’Riyah Thomas, 16, was shot and killed on March 7 near 25th Street and Welton Street. Denver police said the probable cause statement for their arrests is sealed and that the district attorney’s office would make the final decision on whether to file criminal charges.