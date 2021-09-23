2 arrested in connection with deadly shooting of man at Adams County apartment complex

DENVER – Two suspects in the Sept. 14 shooting death of a Denver man in Adams County have been arrested, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Though the suspects have yet to be identified by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, they were detained by Lakewood police on Monday and arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Daniel Buckmaster, 32, of Denver.

According to the sheriff’s office, Buckmaster was shot around 2 a.m. on Sept. 14 at The Villas apartment complex on W. 76th Avenue. Deputies were called out to a report a man had been shot and found Buckmaster lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Adams County detectives spoke to witnesses and other victims to identify the suspects, and Lakewood police officers found the vehicle they were believed to have been driving on Monday and took the suspects into custody.

The sheriff’s office said they were being held at the Adams County Detention Facility pending their court hearings.

