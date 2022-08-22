2 arrested after kidnapping victim makes escape in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were arrested after a kidnapping victim, an adult male, escaped his alleged captors in Aurora Sunday.

Aurora police officers took the two kidnapping suspects into custody following a vehicle pursuit which resulted in a crash near East Colfax Avenue and Akron Street around 7 p.m.

The alleged kidnapping occurred around 1 p.m. earlier in the day. Police said a man was taken by multiple suspects in the area of East 14th Avenue and Akron Street.

The victim was able to escape and call 911 for help, according to police. Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle, a white Chevy pickup, which was spotted in the area hours later and crashed during the pursuit.

Police said they are still conducting interviews and collecting evidence. They said it is unknown what led up to the initial incident.

The names of those arrested were not released.

