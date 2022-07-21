Watch Now
2 American tourists from Colorado injured in crocodile attack in Mexico

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 22: Rex, one of the world's biggest crocodiles at around 5m long and 700kg, is unveiled to the public in his new Kakadu-themed home, at Sydney Wildlife World on December 22, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. The new resident is the star of "The Last Living Dinosaur" exhibit following his relocation from Darwin. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 20, 2022
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two U.S. tourists have been injured by a crocodile at Mexico's Puerto Vallarta resort when one went swimming in the ocean at night and the second American went in the water to help the other.

The civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco said the first man suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest. The American who went in the water to help him suffered a wound to his hand.

The office said both men were given first aid at the scene. It said both were from Colorado, but did not specify a hometown for either.

