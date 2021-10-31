2 adults, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in El Paso County

DENVER — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released more details on Sunday into an incident that occurred Saturday morning in the Gleneagle area of El Paso County.

Investigators said two adults and two children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive.

The bodies were discovered after a 911 call was made to the home around 10 a.m. Saturday. The 911 caller told police that someone at the home was seriously injured and needed help.

After arriving, police issued a shelter-in-place alert to residents living within a two-mile radius of the address. A tactical support team was also requested based on "other evidence and observations at the scene," a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the alert was issued out of an abundance of caution as investigators continued “to evaluate the evidence they were finding.”

The alert was lifted about two hours later as law enforcement agencies began to arrive on scene. El Paso County deputies were joined by officers with the Monument Police Department and the Palmer Lake Police Department.

Officials declined to release further details as to the circumstances surrounding the deaths. However, they said there is no known threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the two juveniles and two adults will be released when positive identification has been made.

