2 additional arrests made in Nome Park shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora announced on Saturday the arrest of two additional suspects in connection with the shooting of six teens at Nome Park last month.

Police said the two suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were arrested without incident Friday on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody as he was getting into his vehicle outside a shopping center located at East 6th Avenue and Chambers Road. The 16-year-old was arrested during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Potomac Way, according to the Aurora Police Department.

At least four teens have been arrested in the Nov. 15 shooting of six Aurora Central High School students at Nome Park. Two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody the days following the incident.

No one was killed in the shooting, but Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson previously said two victims will have a long recovery ahead.

The victims were identified by the police department as the following: a 14-year-old male; a 15-year-old female; a 16-year-old male; a 16-year-old female; a 17-year-old male; and an 18-year-old male.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit is working to determine if this shooting is connected to a shooting in the parking lot at Hinkley High School a few days later. Three teens were injured in the shooting, and four teens have been arrested.

Since the suspects are juveniles, their identities will not be released.