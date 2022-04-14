19-year-old injured in house party floor collapse in Aurora faces long road to recovery

AURORA, Colo. — It was described as the birthday party of the year, until it wasn't.

On Feb. 26, nearly 200 juveniles were partying at a home in the 20900 block of Princeton Place in Aurora when the living room dance floor collapsed, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Three people were injured, including 19-year-old Grayson West.

"I think it started getting really out of hand really, really quick and just too quick for anyone to really notice or care too much," West said.

Moments after the floor collapsed into the basement level, dozens were trying to climb back up, except for West.

"I looked at my foot, and it was all bent up and everything and kind of look like a question mark," West said.

According to medical records provided to Denver7, West dislocated and fractured his foot in multiple places, leaving him on crutches.

West's attorney, Kurt Zaner, says West has a long road to recovery.

"Grayson is going to see hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills," Zaner said.

So Zaner opened a claim against the homeowners insurance company, which is investigating the matter.

Carol Walker, executive director at Rocky Mountain Insurance Association, says insurance companies will consider multiple factors in a liability investigation before paying on a claim.

"What was the homeowner's responsibility? Were they negligent? Were they taking every step, every precaution they could to ensure the safety of their guests?" Walker said.

If it is determined the homeowners are responsible, insurance can deny paying out a claim, leaving the financial burden on the homeowner.

"Anytime you have people on your property, especially if you're hosting a party and there's alcohol being served, you do have a certain amount of legal liability," Walker said.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges in this case.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help West with his medical expenses. To donate, click here.