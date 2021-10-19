Watch
18-year-old killed in shooting at Aurora townhomes

Denver7
Posted at 7:38 PM, Oct 18, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at the Sable Cove Townhomes in Aurora Monday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department responded to the townhomes at 14581 E. Ford Place at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting in the parking lot.

When they arrived, officers found the 18-year-old man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe there may have been an altercation between the victim and another man who pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The department said a person of interest called police shortly after the shooting and is speaking with investigators.

Police have not made any arrests.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after positively identifying him and notifying next of kin.

