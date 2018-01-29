17-year-old killed in I-25 HOV lane crash was junior at Denver Center for International Studies

DENVER - A Denver high school student was among two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the HOV lane of Interstate 25 over the weekend.

Michael Ramirez Muro, 17, was a junior at Denver Center for International Studies.

He and Miguel Ramirez Gutierrez, 47, were killed when the Honda CRV that Ramirez Gutierrez was driving was hit by a driver in a Jeep going the wrong way on I-25 north of downtown Denver Saturday evening. Two other people inside the CRV were injured.

Randy Barber, a spokesman with the Boulder Valley School District, told Denver7 that there were three vehicles filled with wrestlers and coaches headed back from a wrestling trip, and that the two other vehicles were able to avoid the crash. Counselors have been made available for those affected, Barber said.

DCIS Principal Theresa McCorquodale released a statement on Monday saying that Ramirez Muro was a well-liked student who will be missed by faculty and students alike.

"The DCIS community lost a beloved student last night," McCorquodale said. "Michael was a source of positive energy in our school. He always had a smile on his face and a contagious positive attitude that brought joy to our students and faculty on a daily basis. Michael's kindness, friendliness and supportive nature shone through in everything he did. He will be deeply missed by staff and students alike. We extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Michael's family."

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Kimberly Rodriguez Roldan, 24, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. She faces possible charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Ramirez family.