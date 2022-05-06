17 names added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

GOLDEN, Colo. — Members of Colorado law enforcement and loved ones gathered at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden Friday to honor the lives of 17 people being added to the memorial.
The names of nine law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were added:
- Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed on March 22, 2021 responding to the mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers
- Denver Sheriff’s Deputy James Herrera, who died of COVID-19 on May 16, 2021
- Denver Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Trujillo, who died of COVID-19 on May 26, 2021
- Arvada Police Officer Gordan Beesley, who was killed in Olde Town Arvada while responding to an active shooter on June 21, 2021
- Aurora Police Sgt. Eric J. Scherr, who died of COVID-19 on August 30, 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page
- Windsor Police Officer Ty Powell, who died of COVID-19 on Oct. 13, 2021
- Elbert County Sheriff’s Deputy Clay Livingston, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 3, 2021
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Det. Joseph Pollack, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9, 2021
- Mesa County Sheriff’s Sgt. Wayne Weyler, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 10, 2021
The ceremony also honored eight historical line-of-duty deaths:
- James Richey with the Denver Marshal's Office, who died on Feb. 4, 1862
- Charles Wilcox with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, who died on Sept. 19, 1899
- Rafael Pena with the Antonito Marshal's Office, who died on August 7, 1908
- Andrew Sandberg with the Denver Police Department, who died on Oct. 31, 1911
- Peter Walsh with the Denver Police Department, who died on Nov. 23, 1918
- Eduardo Dominguez with the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, who died on April 10, 1940
- Robert Sandoval with the Denver Police Department, who died on Oct. 29, 2020
There are now 342 officers’ names engraved on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial.