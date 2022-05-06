17 names added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

GOLDEN, Colo. — Members of Colorado law enforcement and loved ones gathered at the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden Friday to honor the lives of 17 people being added to the memorial.

The names of nine law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were added:

The ceremony also honored eight historical line-of-duty deaths:

James Richey with the Denver Marshal's Office, who died on Feb. 4, 1862

Charles Wilcox with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, who died on Sept. 19, 1899

Rafael Pena with the Antonito Marshal's Office, who died on August 7, 1908

Andrew Sandberg with the Denver Police Department, who died on Oct. 31, 1911

Peter Walsh with the Denver Police Department, who died on Nov. 23, 1918

Eduardo Dominguez with the Conejos County Sheriff's Office, who died on April 10, 1940

Robert Sandoval with the Denver Police Department, who died on Oct. 29, 2020

There are now 342 officers’ names engraved on the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial.

