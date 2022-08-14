15 people, 8 vehicles stranded after mudslide near Telluride

DENVER — Fifteen people were rescued from Black Bear Pass after mudslides left them stranded in San Miguel County Saturday. Four of eight vehicles were also removed from the pass.

The report came into the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. Saturday after heavy rains in the area began falling and produced mudslides around the Ingram Falls area.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

The mudslides left the 15 people and eight vehicles stranded on the pass.

Sheriff deputies, search and rescue crews and aircraft responded to the area and located the trapped individuals.

Crews guided the 15 individuals back down to safety. No injuries were reported.

Four of the eight vehicles were able to drive down the pass. The four remaining vehicles were left on Bridal Veil Road until it is safe to drive them down, the sheriff’s office said.