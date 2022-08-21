13-year-old killed, another teen wounded in drive-by shooting at Longmont park; suspect arrested

LONGMONT-- A 13-year-old boy is dead and another teen is recovering after they were shot in a drive-by shooting at a park in Longmont Saturday. Police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 1:49 p.m. near a basketball court at Kensington Parkon off Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, according to the Longmont Police Department.

The suspect, Yahir Solis, was arrested at 225 Kimbark Street in Longmont about 45 minutes after the shooting. The 19-year-old is being held at the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A witness told Denver7’s Amy Wadas she and her husband ran out of the house to see what was going on as soon as they heard gunshots at Kensington Park. She says they jumped in to try and help the boys as soon as they spotted them on the ground.

13-year-old killed; 15-year-old injured in drive-by shooting at Longmont park

“He (the 13-year-old boy) basically died in his arms,” said Denise Froonjian.

She says her husband cradled the boy while she held the 15-year-old, who police say is expected to survive after he was shot in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Froonjian says the boy said a few words to her while she was holding him.

“He was worried about his brother. He kept saying his leg hurt” said Froonjian.

“I heard four shots, a pause and then two shots,” said witness Jim Duran.

Duran lives down the street. He drove to the park when he heard the gunfire go off and says he saw two cars take off.

“One car went south up the alley. The other went north and around the corner and they both took off. [There were] two cars involved,” said Duran. “Why would anyone want to shoot a kid but then again it’s 2022."

If you were a witness or have surveillance video from the area, Longmont Police are asking you to give them a call on their tipline at 303-774-3700.

