Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

13-year-old Jefferson County girl allegedly steals parents' car to run away from home

kia serento.png
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
kia serento.png
Posted at 1:47 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 15:47:51-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two juvenile females, including a 13-year-old, are allegedly driving a stolen SUV after running away from home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office believes the two girls are in a 2018 black Kia Sorento with Colorado license plate 903-WBT.

The 13-year-old girl, identified by the sheriff’s office as Kylie Judish, is accused of stealing the Kia SUV from her parents.

The vehicle was taken sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday from the 4600 block of South Quail Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both girls are considered runaways and are not of driving age.

The public is being asked to call 911 if the vehicle is spotted.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetsvwarriorsdenver7.png

Nuggets

Opening game of Nuggets-Warriors first-round playoff series will air on Denver7