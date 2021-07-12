13-year-old child shot, wounded in road rage shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police in Colorado Springs are looking for the driver of a GMC Acadia who shot and wounded a 13-year-old child during a road rage shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:06 p.m. in an area of South Academy Boulevard and Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

Police said the victim’s vehicle, with five occupants inside, was traveling south on I-25 when a white GMC Acadia began driving behind them aggressively. As both vehicles approached the South Academy exit, the GMC pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and threw a beverage can at it.

The man in the GMC then continued to follow the victim’s vehicle until it stopped at a red light. At that point, an occupant of the white GMC Acadia got out of the SUV, pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at the victim's vehicle, according to police.

One of the rounds struck the teen, who was sitting in the rear seat in the victim’s car. The teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The GMC took off after the shooting. The shooter is described as a white male with short dark-blonde hair, blue eyes, athletic build, and with a beard.

Police said the suspect was seen in the Pueblo West area the day before the shooting. They said the man was driving up driving up from the Pueblo area to Colorado Springs earlier in the day Sunday.

Police released stock images of the suspect vehicle. The white GMC Acadia had a temporary tag heavily taped to the rear of the vehicle.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen contact law enforcement immediately.

