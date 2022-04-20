120th reopens in Thornton after serious injury crash

THORNTON, Colo. — A serious injury crash between an SUV and a motorcycle caused a closure of 120th Avenue in Thornton Wednesday morning.

The Thornton Police Department said one man was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Thornton police said drivers can expect a closure for an extended period of time on 120th Avenue from Grant to Washington streets.

By about 6:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of 120th were reopened. About 15 minutes later, the westbound lanes also reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.