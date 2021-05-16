Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

12-year-old on bike killed in collision with car in Jefferson County

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
KMGH
<p>FILE image</p>
Ambulance
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 18:46:12-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old child on a bicycle died following a collision with a vehicle in Jefferson County Friday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on West Ken Caryl Avenue and West Chatfield Avenue.

The 12-year-old was going northbound on West Chatfield, crossing the intersection against the crosswalk on Ken Caryl when an eastbound Nissan Extera struck the child, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver of the Nissan is a 50-year-old woman. She had a 18-year-old passenger in the SUV. They were both uninjured.

Troopers said no citation was issued because the 12-year-old child was at fault.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting