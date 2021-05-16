12-year-old on bike killed in collision with car in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old child on a bicycle died following a collision with a vehicle in Jefferson County Friday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on West Ken Caryl Avenue and West Chatfield Avenue.

The 12-year-old was going northbound on West Chatfield, crossing the intersection against the crosswalk on Ken Caryl when an eastbound Nissan Extera struck the child, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver of the Nissan is a 50-year-old woman. She had a 18-year-old passenger in the SUV. They were both uninjured.

Troopers said no citation was issued because the 12-year-old child was at fault.

