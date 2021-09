COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 11-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing out of Colorado Springs.

Phoenix Gragg was last seen at 4:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampton South near the Hampton Village Apartments.

Gragg was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He’s 4-foot-11, weighs 98 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Gragg should call (719) 390-5555.