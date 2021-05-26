11-year-old Silverton entrepreneur saves more than $1,000 selling rocks

SILVERTON, Colo. — Chances are, most people were not like 11-year-old Kendrick Keene at his age.

After finishing school each day, Kendrick rides his one-wheel board a half-mile from his Silverton home towing 50 pounds of polished rocks in a wagon behind him.

He polishes the rocks himself and sells them to tourists near the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

He sells the rocks for two hours a day and makes $150 to $250 each day.

"In my checking and savings I have around $1,100," Kendrick said when asked how much he's saved.

He said it took him a year to rack up all of the money, but the really impressive money is what he does with it all; he puts one-third in a checking account, one-third in a savings account and one-third in a Roth IRA.

At such a young age, it begs the question of what Kendrick's goal is for saving up so much already. He says he hopes "to be a millionaire by the age of 30."

Kendrick's dad, Jimmy Keene, says his son stops for ice cream before he makes any bank deposits each day.

"The fact that he's doing it on his own is pretty amazing," Jimmy Keene said. "I'm proud of him."