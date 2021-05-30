11-year-old killed in suspected DUI rollover crash in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An 11-year-old child was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Brighton Saturday night.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 76 and Bromley Lane.

Police said a white sedan was traveling eastbound on I-76 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to go into the shoulder of the interstate. The vehicle then rolled, landing in the westbound lanes of traffic.

All four occupants of the sedan were injured. The 11-year-old child was transported to the hospital where the juvenile was pronounced deceased. No other information on the child is being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The identity and booking information of the 27-year-old has not been released. Police believe that speed was also a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Brighton Police Department at (303) 288-1535.

