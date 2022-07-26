LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont center that educates clients on sexual health and pregnancies was set on fire over the weekend and the reward for information has increased to $10,000, according to police.

On Saturday morning around 3:17 a.m., the Longmont Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a fire at Life Choices, located at 20 Mountain View Avenue in Longmont.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they found that the building had been damaged by fire and heavy smoke. The front of the property was also vandalized with black paint, police said.

The Longmont Department of Public Safety is investigating this as an arson case.

As of Monday, police have not arrested any suspects.

Life Choices, according to its website, is a "Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices." It opened its Longmont location in 1984 and a Loveland location in 2001. It offers client support, sex and pregnancy education, free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, abortion pill information, and post-abortion support and healing (does not provide abortions).

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 26, 11am

In an online post, Life Choices Executive Director Kathy Roberts thanked the community for their support and prayers.

"It is undeniable that God is right smack in the middle of this mess; and if I weep, I weep at his goodness and mercy visiting us each day," she wrote.

Roberts said the building was damaged by both the fire and water. The walls and floors on the main floor and upstairs will need to be replaced. Computers, furniture, office supplies, medical supplies and equipment, copiers and other items inside the building were mostly destroyed, with the exception of the nonprofit's ultrasound machine, Roberts said.

Roberts said the damage to the building is covered by their landlord's insurance, and the company's insurance will cover a specific amount of the items destroyed inside.

The facility likely won't reopen until sometime in 2023. She said donations are being accepted through lifechoices.org/donate or by texting 503-300-5433.

Residents who live between Collyer Street to the west, Lashley Street to the east, 15th Avenue to the north and 11th Avenue to the south are asked to check their surveillance cameras for any activity between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. If you see anything suspicious, you can upload it on Longmont Police Service's website here.

Anybody with other information on this case is asked to call 303-774-3700 and reference Longmont Police Report #22-5219.

In addition, Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and filing of criminal charges. An additional cash reward is now available through the FBI and private donations of up to $8,000, for a total of up to $10,000. To qualify for this reward, the tip must come in through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers. To reach Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 or submit the tip through www.crimeshurt.com. Use reference case number #2022-5219.