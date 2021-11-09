100-year-old World War II veteran attacked in Longmont dies

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont say a 100-year-old World War II veteran who was attacked last month died from his injuries Tuesday. The suspect remains at large.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was in the 2200 block of Main Street on Oct. 25, out on a routine evening walk when the attack occurred, according to the Longmont Police Department.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased on Tuesday. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Police said the victim told a bystander that a man pushed him from behind and he fell into a parked car, then to the ground.

The victim, who had limited eyesight, described the suspect as wearing pants with a blue checkered pattern on them.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, but said a witness had seen a man between the ages 40-55 years old, wearing black pants with blue squares in the general area.

The victim’s daughter, Lydia Tafoya, publicly posted on her Facebook page that her father, “fought hard to overcome five fractures and other trauma,” but he succumbed to those injuries Tuesday morning.

Longmont police are asking anyone who may have video of this incident or was a witness to call detective Clark at 303-774-4392.

