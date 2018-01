DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was killed in a traffic crash that involved four vehicles, including a school bus.

The Durango Herald reports Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll says the boy was a passenger in an SUV stopped behind the bus Wednesday south of Durango.

Driscoll says two SUVs were stopped behind the bus when the driver of a Ford F-550 rear-ended one of the SUVs. The truck pushed the two SUVs into the bus.

Driscoll says charges are pending against the driver of the F-550. The driver is not suspected of speeding or using alcohol.

The 10-year-old boy killed in the cash was a passenger in a 2000 Mercedes-Benz SUV stopped directly behind the bus.

Two other people suffered serious injuries in the crash.