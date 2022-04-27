10 additional horses dead at Cañon City wild horse facility due to disease outbreak

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — An additional 10 horses have died at the Cañon City Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Facility from a highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease, the government agency confirmed Wednesday.

In total, 67 horses have died at the facility since the outbreak began on April 23.

BLM first reported the incident Tuesday, saying the facility was under a voluntary quarantine due to an "unknown yet highly contagious" disease outbreak.

Laboratory tests are being completed to identify the illness that has killed the horses since the outbreak began.

An independent veterinarian and a federal veterinarian are on site to help diagnose and treat animals. Horses showing signs of contagious illness are quarantined from the population.

There are more than 2,500 horses at the Cañon City facility.

The horses that are most impacted were gathered in 2021 from the West Douglas Herd Area, which is south of Rangely.

“Well, this is what happens when you cram thousands of wild horses into facilities that are so large,” said Grace Kuhn, the communications director for the American Wild Horse Campaign. “This is very concerning because we're talking about 67 horses in about four to five days.”

Kuhn said the American Wild Horse Campaign believes BLM should be implementing fertility control on the range to stabilize populations to avoid rounding up horses and bringing them into facilities like the one in Cañon City.

“I believe that this tragedy shines a light on the corrupt federal management program, which is causing irreparable damage to America's historic and federally protected wild horse populations while costing the taxpayer astronomical costs,” Kuhn said.

The wild horse roundups have received widespread criticism, particularly following the roundup in Colorado’s Sand Wash Basin, which began on Sept. 1, 2021. Wildlife advocates have expressed concern about the use of helicopters to round up the wild horses. Gov. Jared Polis also wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland just before the roundup in the Sand Wash Basin asking for a delay , though it did move forward as planned.

Little Snake Field Manager Bruce Sillitoe has previously said the roundups are necessary to maintain a healthy population of wild horses due to concerns that there was an emergency situation with the food and the rangeland resources that could have led to “many” horses dying. Sillitoe also said the bureau is “very careful” when using helicopters to round up wild horses.

Denver7 has reached out to BLM for further comment on the situation at the Cañon City facility but has yet to hear back.