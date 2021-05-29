Watch
1 wounded in Jefferson County shooting

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 29, 2021
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in 7700 block of W. Glasglow Place, northeast of the W. Wadsworth Boulevard and W. Ken Caryl Avenue intersection.

The sheriff’s office said a man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have issued a shelter in place order for the condo complex where the shooting took place.

The sheriff’s office said there is heavy law enforcement activity in the area and they are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no word on arrests at this time. No additional details were immediately available.

