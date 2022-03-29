1 woman killed, another injured in shooting at Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in Aurora where one woman was killed and another was seriously injured.

Officers responded to the 11800 block of East Archer Place around 5:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the Aurora Hills Apartments.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No further details on the victims were immediately available.

APD said no one has been arrested. It did not provide any details on potential suspects.

