Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 woman killed, 4 injured in Thornton crash

One woman was killed and four others were injured in a crash on Washington Street in Thornton Sunday.
thornton washington street deadly crash.png
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:50:33-04

THORNTON, Colo. — One woman was killed and four other people were seriously injured in a crash in Thornton Sunday evening.

The Thornton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 84th Avenue and Washington Street some time before 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved. One woman died in the crash. Four other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

No details on the cause of the crash were released.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime