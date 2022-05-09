1 woman killed, 4 injured in Thornton crash

THORNTON, Colo. — One woman was killed and four other people were seriously injured in a crash in Thornton Sunday evening.

The Thornton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 84th Avenue and Washington Street some time before 7 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved. One woman died in the crash. Four other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. It reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m.

No details on the cause of the crash were released.

The victim has not yet been identified.