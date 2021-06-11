1 suspect, 2 officers injured in fight and police shooting in Grand Junction

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — One person was injured in a police shooting in Grand Junction Thursday evening, and two officers had minor injuries.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a wanted person around Rocket Park, located at 1827 N. 26th St.

Before officers arrived, they learned that the 44-year-old man had an active no-bond warrant for his arrest out of Grand Junction for misdemeanor domestic violence and a protection order violation, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, which released preliminary information on the incident on behalf of the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

When officers arrived, "a fight occurred and the suspect fled in a Black Mazda," according to the sheriff's office. Two officers were injured. One was treated by paramedics at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital. The latter has been released.

Shortly after the altercation, police found the suspect in the parking lot at Sportsman’s Warehouse, located at 2464 US Highway 6 And 50.

"While contacting the subject, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the sheriff's office said. "Officers immediately rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived."

The suspect was transported to a hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is in its early stages and this preliminary information may change.

Members of the Critical Incident Response Team will interview witnesses and involved people over the coming days.

The parking lot in front of Sportsman’s Warehouse is temporarily closed.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the witness tip line at 970-244-3526.