1 seriously injured, gas leak still active at Aurora apartment fire

One person was seriously injured in a fire at an Aurora apartment complex early Friday morning.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jul 29, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — One person was seriously injured in a fire at an Aurora apartment complex early Friday morning.

There is still an active gas leak in the 16300 block of East Radcliff Place where a fire is now under control, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were first called to the scene shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a fire at the two-story apartment complex. They found one person who needed medical care, and AFR said that person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

AFR reported that the fire was under control as of 4:48 p.m., but the gas leak was still active as of that time.

It’s not clear how seriously the apartments are damaged or how many units are impacted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

