DENVER — One person was killed when they got caught in a trench collapse in Greeley.

Rescue crews were called to the 1900 block of 16th Street Saturday morning.

The victim was buried 6 feet deep in the dirt when the walls of the trench caved in, according to the Greeley Fire Department.

It took crews three hours to recover the victim. Their name has not been released.

Another person who was at the site but not trapped was transported to the hospital. Their condition is not known.