1 person seriously injured after crash on I-225 in Aurora, northbound lanes closed at Alameda

AURORA, Colo. — A serious crash has closed down all northbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora.

The closure runs from E. Alameda Avenue north to E. 6th Avenue.

The Aurora Police Department said one person is seriously injured. The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m.

All northbound traffic must exit the highway at Alameda. The earlier you can get off I-225 — at E. Mississippi Avenue, E. Iliff Avenue, or even earlier — the better as you'll save yourself time, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. You can then use side streets to get up to E. 6th Avenue or E. Colfax Avenue to rejoin northbound I-225. If you're headed to the airport, you can use E-470. I-25 is also an option if you go east to I-70 and then work back to I-225.

Luber said he believes this will be a problem throughout Thursday morning.

Paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.