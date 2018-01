WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. - Two people are in police custody following a shooting at a Wheat Ridge motel that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to the Best Interstate Inn, 4735 Kipling St., a little after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers encountered one victim, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police then recovered the alleged weapon and took two people into custody at a nearby Conoco station.

Police have not released any further details or identified any of the people involved.