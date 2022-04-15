Watch
1 person injured in fire at apartment complex in SE Denver

Firefighters still working to extinguish fire as of 12:30 p.m. Friday
Denver Fire Department
One person was burned and taken to a hospital in a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Denver Friday, according to the Denver Fire Department.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:41:38-04

The DFD was working with South Metro Fire Rescue to extinguish the fire at the apartment complex at 1885 South Quebec Way. Photos and videos from the scene showed at least one building had been damaged, and at least one building whose entire side had been burned off.

South Metro Fire Rescue said just before noon that the fire was affecting both floors at the apartment complex.

By 12:30 p.m., crews were still actively putting water on the fire, and smoke could still be seen coming from the building. And by 12:40 p.m., Denver Fire said the main body of the fire was knocked down, but firefighters were still looking for sparks and embers.

A dog was rescued unharmed, DFD said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

