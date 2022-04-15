1 person injured in fire at apartment complex in SE Denver

DENVER – One person was burned and taken to a hospital in a second-alarm fire at an apartment complex in southeast Denver Friday, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The DFD was working with South Metro Fire Rescue to extinguish the fire at the apartment complex at 1885 South Quebec Way. Photos and videos from the scene showed at least one building had been damaged, and at least one building whose entire side had been burned off.

Update: South Metro and @Denver_Fire Firefighters working together on searches and fire control. pic.twitter.com/Z8hsEKJjhd — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 15, 2022

South Metro Fire Rescue said just before noon that the fire was affecting both floors at the apartment complex.

By 12:30 p.m., crews were still actively putting water on the fire, and smoke could still be seen coming from the building. And by 12:40 p.m., Denver Fire said the main body of the fire was knocked down, but firefighters were still looking for sparks and embers.

A dog was rescued unharmed, DFD said.

Denver fire department and South Metro fire crews have the main body of fire knocked, and are searching for hidden sparks and embers. One dog was rescued, unharmed.@Denver_Fire @SouthMetroPIO @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/pvpQnYcpmm — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) April 15, 2022

This is a developing news story that will be updated.