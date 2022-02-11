1 person injured in Aurora police shooting

AURORA, Colo. — One person has been injured in a police shooting in Aurora Friday morning.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of North Idalia Court.

The department said the condition of the person shot is not known at this time.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

There is a large police presence in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

#APDAlert: Officer-Involved Shooting in the 1300 blk of N Idalia Ct. No officers injured and the suspect condition is unknown. Large police presence in the area. We are working on gathering more info. PIO en route. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/GPQswu6RLQ — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 11, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated.

