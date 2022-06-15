1 person hospitalized in river rescue in Mesa County, 5 others helped to shore

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was hospitalized after authorities rescued her from the Colorado River on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to help a group of six people on the Colorado River.

The group had been recreating on the river — on a raft, a kayak and a paddleboard — when they "got into trouble" near the S. 5th Street bridge, the sheriff's office said.



Five people were able to get out of the water on their own and walked onto an island. However, a woman who had been on the paddleboard was missing.

The sheriff's office, plus Mesa County Search and Rescue, the Grand Junction Fire Department and Grand Junction Police Department, responded and launched a rescue boat. The missing woman was found unconscious and not breathing, the sheriff's office said.

She was brought to shore and then transported to a hospital. Her condition is not known, the sheriff's office said.

Rescue crews helped the other five people to shore.

The sheriff's office is asking anybody on the river to wear a life jacket, which are available for free at most boat ramps in the county. Waterways across the state are running high.

No other details were available as of Wednesday afternoon.