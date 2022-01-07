Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dies in house fire in north Greeley

items.[0].image.alt
Weld County Sheriff's Office
weld county sheriff's office.png
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 08:32:51-05

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that started on Thursday afternoon in north Greeley.

The fire was first reported at 3:40 p.m. at a home along the 2200 block of NW C Street. Greeley police and firefighters responded to the call.

Authorities confirmed one person had died in the fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for several hours, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details were available as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360wildfirerelieffund.png

Local News

Help your neighbors in Boulder County | donate to Denver7 Gives and stay local