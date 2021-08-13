1 person dies in crash near Englewood Friday morning

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo — One person died after a multi-vehicle crash in Arapahoe County Friday morning.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler, public information officer with Colorado State Patrol, said a person called to report the crash around 3:32 a.m. Friday.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash — one crashed into a Caribou Coffee shop near E. Hampden Avenue and S. Lafayette Street, and a second one flipped on its side against a carport at an apartment complex at E. Hampden Avenue and Franklin Street.

Denver7

One driver died. A 50-year-old woman was transported to Swedish Medical Center with serious injuries, Cutler said. It's not clear which cars they were in.

There was no information on the third vehicle or driver.

One lane of westbound Hampden Avenue is open. All other lanes are closed.

The crash is under investigation. No other details were available Friday morning.