1 person dies after fire at Jefferson County mobile home park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was found dead in a fire in Jefferson County late Thursday evening.

Shortly before midnight Thursday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance at Mountainside Estates, a mobile home park along the 17100 block of Mount Vernon Road. When deputies arrived, they saw flames coming from one of the residences.

They were able to find and talk with a woman outside the blaze. She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries that were not related to the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple agencies helped to extinguish the fire, including Pleasant View Fire Department, Golden Fire Department, Fairmount Fire, and West Metro Fire Department.

Once investigators were able to walk around the home, they found one deceased person inside.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will determine the identity of that person.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details were available on Friday morning.