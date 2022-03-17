Watch
1 person dead in fire at Northglenn home

DENVER – One person died, and several others were injured, in a fire that happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at a home in Northglenn.

The fire happened at a two-story house in the 11800 block of Keough Drive – just southeast of the intersection of East 120th Ave. and Washington Street.

According to North Metro Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to flames coming through the front door and heavy smoke coming from the home’s windows.

The fire department said four adults escaped on their own, but two were injured and taken to a hospital. Another adult was inside the home and was found dead after firefighters extinguished the fire, according to the fire department.

A Northglenn police officer who responded to the fire also suffered minor injuries. North Metro Fire Rescue said the home suffered significant damage in the fire, whose cause is still under investigation.

The identity of the person who died in the fire will be released by the Adams County coroner.

“This is a tough day for our community, and our hearts go out to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” said North Metro Fire Chief David Ramos.

