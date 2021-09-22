Watch
1 person dead after motorcycle, truck crash in Frederick

Posted at 10:28 PM, Sep 21, 2021
FREDERICK, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in the Town of Frederick Tuesday.

The town confirmed one person died in the crash that happened on Colorado Boulevard near the Bella Rosa Golf Course around 7:30 p.m.

Two additional people were taken to hospitals with critical injuries.

The accident is being investigated as a possible alcohol-related incident.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will identify victims and notify the next of kin.

Colorado Boulevard is closed in both directions between Godding Hollow Boulevard and Pine Cone Avenue.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

