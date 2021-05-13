1 man hurt in Brighton shooting, police searching for gunman

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police is searching for the person involved in a shooting Wednesday night.

Police had issued a shelter in place for residents of the Brentwood Townhomes located in the 2100 block of Bridge Street while officers searched for the suspected gunman, but they've since lifted the shelter in place.

The shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 200 block of North 5th Avenue. Brighton Police said they have reports an adult male has minor injuries from the shooting, but he left the scene before police arrived.

Through their investigation, officers believe the gunman left the area and is outside of Brighton. Investigators say the gunman and victim knew each other, and they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police did not have further details on the person they're looking for.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact police at (303) 288-1535 or through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online.

