1 man dies in Aurora shooting, police searching for 2 suspects

AURORA, Colo. — One man died following a shooting near E. 16th Avenue and Lansing Street early Wednesday morning and Aurora police are now searching for two suspects.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after officers with the Aurora Police Department found him near the intersection in the early morning hours. Police said he had been shot.

The police department said they believe that two people involved in the shooting fled from the scene and then caused a two-vehicle crash at E. Montview Boulevard and Peoria Street. They also ran away from that scene.

A few hours later, police said the man who had been shot had died of his injuries.

Aurora's Major Crimes Homicide Unit is now investigating this shooting.

Police said they do not have any descriptions of the suspects to share yet.

Residents in the area should check their outdoor surveillance cameras to see if it captured any images or video of the suspects, police said.

Anybody with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or Aurora police at 303-627-3100.

No other details were available Wednesday morning.