1 man dead in stabbing, another injured in Arvada

1 person booked on investigation of second-degree murder
Posted at 11:21 PM, May 06, 2021
ARVADA, Colo. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Arvada, and another man has multiple injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an unknown situation in the 4800 block of Flower Court at 1 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they confirmed a "disturbance" had occurred.

A man on scene, later identified as Shane Youngblood, 35, was found dead and had multiple stab wounds. Another adult male was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

One person known to the victim was booked on the investigation of second-degree murder. The sheriff’s office did not release further details on this person.

Investigators said everyone involved in the disturbance has been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call the JeffCo Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612.

