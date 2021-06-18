1 man dead in Lakewood stabbing, another man in custody

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a stabbing in Lakewood Thursday.

Agents with the Lakewood Police Department responded to the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Ingalls Street at 2:55 p.m. for a report of a man lying on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound. They found the man unconscious and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release his identity.

Agents took a man into custody a short time later. Investigators believe he's the only person involved in the stabbing.

Police have not identified the man taken into custody or said if he's been charged with any crime at this time.

No further information is available. The investigation remains ongoing.

