1 man dead in 2 vehicle crash in Denver

Posted at 11:03 PM, Nov 03, 2021
DENVER — One man died in a car accident involving two vehicles Wednesday evening.

Denver officers responded to the crash at North Pecos Street and Dixie Place some time before 6:19 p.m.

The crash involved a truck and a Honda CR-V. A man inside the truck was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to an officer at the scene. A woman in the CR-V had minor injuries.

Police did not provide details into the circumstances surrounding the crash, but said the man wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

No further details were immediately available.

