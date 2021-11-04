1 man dead in 2 vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — One man died in a car accident involving two vehicles Wednesday evening.
Denver officers responded to the crash at North Pecos Street and Dixie Place some time before 6:19 p.m.
The crash involved a truck and a Honda CR-V. A man inside the truck was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to an officer at the scene. A woman in the CR-V had minor injuries.
Police did not provide details into the circumstances surrounding the crash, but said the man wasn’t wearing his seat belt.
No further details were immediately available.