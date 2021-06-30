1 man dead after McDonald's parking lot shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — One man is dead after a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Aurora Tuesday night.

Aurora officers responded to the fast food restaurant’s parking lot at 2651 South Parker Rd. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after a positive identification and notification of next-of-kin.

The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The only information about the possible shooter is that the person is suspected to have left the scene in a silver vehicle.